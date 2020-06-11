Susan K. Bielec Phipps, 63, formerly of International Falls, Minn., died on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, Minn.
She was born May 14, 1956 in International Falls, Minn., to Chet and Lila Bielec.
Susan joined the Army after graduating from International Falls High School in 1974.
She later settled in Novato, Calif., and worked as a telephone lineman for Pacific Gas and Electric for 18 years. In 1999, she moved back to Minnesota and lived on the old home place until her brain aneurysm in 2011.
She was an avid reader, loved Chevy’s salsa and giving big bear hugs. She will be remembered for her kind and generous spirit.
Susan is preceded in death by her parents, Chet and Lila Bielec; brothers, Stan Bielec, Brent A Bielec; and her grandparents.
She is survived by her brothers, Jeff (Wanda) Bielec of Burnsville, Minn., Randy Bielec of Hastings, Minn.; nephews, Brent (Heather) Bielec, Bryce (Laura) Bielec; niece, Jenna Bielec; grand-nephew, Anders; and grand-nieces Edyn and Gloria.
A memorial service will be conducted at Green Larsen Mortuary on Friday June 26, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Interment will be at St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery in International Falls.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
