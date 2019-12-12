Susan Kay Phair, 75, of Cameron, Mo., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
Susan was born April 30, 1944, in International Falls, Minn., to Clifford and Ann (Germain) Hill.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Douglas Phair on July 8, 2015.
Susan was a 1962 graduate of Falls High School.
Survivors include two sons, Eric and D.J. (Mallory) Phair; daughter, Heidi (Ryan) Hartley; grandson, Owen Hartley; beloved dog, “Lady Bug,” all of Cameron; two sisters, Jane (Curt) Wagner, International Falls, and Mary (Rick) Walker, Wanamingo, Minn.; and nieces and nephews.
Sue was a loving mother of three, an excellent canner, crafter, and homemaker.
Her favorite hobbies included gardening, fishing, traveling, and racing.
Sue’s light, loving personality will be missed by all.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Quality and/or Missouri Veteran’s Assistance League, Cameron.
Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at St. Thomas Catholic Church, International Falls.
Visitation will be one hour prior.
Inurnment will follow at St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery, International Falls.
Online condolences may be left at www.polandthompson.com or www.greenlarsen.com.
Local arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.