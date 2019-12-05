Sylvia Elaine Fleming, 66, of Mizpah, Minn., died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the Solvay Hospice House, Duluth, Minn.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Northome Public School, Northome, Minn.
Burial will be in the Mizpah Cemetery, Mizpah, Minn., at a later date.
Sylvia was born June 14, 1953, in Bemidji, Minn., the daughter of Sylvester and Roxanna (Brown) Siats.
She was raised in Mizpah and attended the Mizpah Elementary School.
She graduated from Northome High School in 1971 and then attended Rainy River Community College and Rochester Vocational School where she studied nursing.
She worked for the United States Postal Service for 38 years and served as the Mizpah Postmaster. She worked for Lutheran Social Services for three years in Northome.
She married Douglas R. Fleming on May 5, 2001, in Mizpah.
She was a member of the Mizpah Bethesda Lutheran Church and their Ladies Aid. She served on the Mizpah City Council, was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Koochiching County Fair Board, and Koochiching Community Development Association. She was the Mizpah Memorial Day Chair and Mizpah Parade Float Chair.
Sylvia enjoyed reading, fishing, baking (with pies and donuts being her specialty), drawing and writing, storytelling, always sending cards and notes to many in the mail, photography, trivia, exploring the woods and back roads, looking for wildlife and berries to pick, camping out in a tent or under the stars, and caring for physically and mentally challenged adults.
Sylvia was kind, generous and loved spending time with family and friends, especially memory making with her grandchildren.
She was very proud of her Scottish heritage, to be born on Flag Day, and to be a daughter, wife, mother and sister of veterans.
Sylvia is survived by her loving husband, Douglas Fleming of Mizpah; her children, Jasha (Denise) Reynolds of Fort Jones, Calif., Heather (Darren Vrieze) Stafne of New Brighton, Minn., Logan S. (Anna) Johnson of Fargo, N.D., and Morgan S. Johnson of Mizpah; 12 grandchildren, Ricky and Rylee Reynolds, Lexi and Victoria Stafne, Marleigh and Maeble Johnson, and Abby, Jaden, McKenna, Allie, Tony and Joseph Johnson; three great-grandchildren, Roman Wagner, and Eli and Allie Reynolds; siblings, John (Kay) Siats of Bemidji, Tanna (Ron) Lindner of Mizpah, Susan (David) Steinhorst of Mizpah, Daniel (Ann) Siats of Northome, Joan (Joe) Olafson of Warroad, Minn., and Neil (Alyce) Siats of Roosevelt, Minn.; aunt, Betty Brown of Windom, Minn.; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents; nephew, Daron Siats; and niece, Katie Jo Olafson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to: Solvay Hospice House, 801 Baylis St., Duluth, MN 55811, or Deer River Cancer Project, Attn: Infusion Therapy, 115 10th Ave. NE, Deer River, MN 56636.
Messages of condolence may be sent to ceasefuneralhome.com.