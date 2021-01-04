Tammy Hoppe Pearl went home to God on Dec. 23, 2020.
Tammy was born on July 12, 1974.
She leaves to cherish her memory her mother Pamela Hoppe of Clarksville, TN; her father Gilbert Hoppe of International Falls, a husband, her two children, Brandon Eiland of Newington, CT and Ashley Eiland of Alabaster, AL, her brothers, Ed Hoppe of Olney, IL, Frank Hoppe of Virginia Beach, VA, her sister Trina Hoppe of Clarksville, TN, as well as several uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Green Larsen Funeral home, 517 4th Street, International Falls, Minn.
