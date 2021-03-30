Tammy Johns, 55

Tammy Jean Johns, 55, of International Falls, Minnesota, died on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Littlefork Care Centers surrounded by family, due to complications related to Multiple Sclerosis.
Tammy was born on February 19, 1966, at Falls Memorial Hospital in International Falls, to parents, Dennis and Constance (Olafson) Jensen.
She grew up and graduated from Falls High School, with the class of 1984.
Tammy was united in marriage to William “Bill” Johns on March 19, 1985.
Tammy was employed by K-Mart, where she worked for twenty-six years.
She enjoyed watching and feeding the birds, and tinkering with anything that she could take apart.
While at the nursing home, she enjoyed making crafts, and visiting and chatting with everyone she could.
Tammy loved to spend time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Johns; and father, Dennis Jensen.
Tammy is survived by her children, Alissia (Blake) Starling, Ethan Johns, Emma Johns; step-sons, Byron Johns, Brenton Johns; grandchildren, Christopher Johns, Kayden Starling, Rini Starling; mother, Constance Jensen; siblings, Terry Miller, Gordy Miller, Dennis “Bucky” Jensen, Shawn Jensen, Cory Jensen; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
A memorial service will be conducted at the Evangelical Covenant Church on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior.
The service can be viewed livestream on the Evangelical Covenant Church Facebook and YouTube pages.
Interment will be at Moose Park Township Cemetery in Alvwood, MN at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
