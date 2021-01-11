Tanner Joe Mortenson, 32, of International Falls, Minn., died on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, on the Island of Maui, Hawaii.
Tanner was born on Oct. 17, 1988, to David and Sheila (Kleis) Mortenson.
He was born and raised in International Falls and graduated with the class of 2007. He got his start in construction in International Falls, and in 2013 moved to Maui and continued his career in construction. He worked for Ishi Hughes at Timber Maui Construction operating and doing maintenance of equipment.
Tanner was a true northern Minnesotan man. His roots ran deep and he always felt at home there, but had a very strong connection to life in Maui.
His favorite hobbies in Minnesota were hunting, fishing, snowboarding, ATV riding and all the common northland activities he could involve himself in. In Maui his favorite enjoyments were freediving, spearfishing, swimming, hunting feral hogs, and chainsaw carving, mostly of tikis.
The island is peppered with over 20 of his carvings which shows he left his signature mark there. A mark that will outlive us. These were his pastimes and enjoyments.
His true asset was his ability to connect with people. His humorous character and selfless nature left anyone who knew him no reason not to like him and most to love him. People were his prized possessions with literally thousands and thousands of Snapchat followers to view his comical downright hilarious antics. Tanner was proof that if you give love, you get loved.
Tanner is survived by one brother, Todd (Bekah Hieb) Mortenson; grandparents, Adolph and Betty Mortenson, and Michael and Diane Kleis; 19 aunts and uncles; 42 cousins, and 39 nieces and nephews. A family almost too large to count; all of which he loved so much; family meant a lot to him. He had countless friends and touched lives everywhere he went.
Losing this man to a vehicle accident in Maui on Ulumalu Road on Dec. 31, 2020, was truly a tragic event. Tanner would not want us to darken our hearts with negativity from events out of our control, but rather remember him for all of the great times that we had or as Tanner would say “Great Vibes!”
So it will be with family and friends honorable mention Levi, Emma, Roy, and Ishi.
A private memorial service will be held on Jan. 15, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Green-Larsen Mortuary. A livestream of the service will be made available via the Green-Larsen Mortuary Facebook page.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.