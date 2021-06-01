Teresa Ellen Renollet, 69, of International Falls, MN, died on Saturday, May 29th, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society- International Falls.
Terri was born on January 28th, 1952 in Spokane, Washington at the Fairchild Air Force Base Hospital to Patricia and James Lyman.
She graduated from International Falls High School in 1970. She then attended Rainy River Community College and graduated with a secretarial degree in 1974. Between 1970-1977, Terri held many jobs as a nurses’ aid. In 1980 she was one of Kmart’s first employees and worked there until 1989 when she went back to nursing school. Terri graduated from nursing school as a licensed practical nurse in 1991. She worked at the Good Samaritan Society-International Falls from 1991-2005, Falls Memorial Hospital/ Rainy Lake Medical Center from 2005-2020. She lived in International Falls her entire life.
Terri loved to read. She was a compassionate caregiver in her profession as a nurse as well as taking care of many family members. She was a caring friend and nurse. Terri loved her dogs Windsor, Bella, and Opal as they were her companions/best friends. Terri loved spending time with her grandchildren and talked about them often. She had a beautiful soul and always had a smile on her face. Along with being a hard worker, she was a team player at work and brought calm to any situation.
Terri was preceded in death by her parents, James Lyman Sr. and Patricia Carlson; stepfather, Harold Carlson; sister, Deana Pavleck.
She is survived by her children, Ryan (Laurie) Bloom and Lisa (Clayton) Bahr; brother, Jim Lyman Jr.; brother-in-law, Van Pavleck; grandchildren, AnDrew, Shelby, Rylie; step-grandchildren, Ashley, Carly; and great-grandchildren, Carter and Holton.
Funeral services will be held on June 10th at 11:00 am at Green-Larsen Mortuary.
Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery-International Falls.
A celebration of life will be held at 3347 County Road 20 from 1:00 pm-3:00pm.
If so desired, memorial donations may be designated to Good Samaritan Society-International Falls, Rainy Lake Medical Center Foundation, and Fairview Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
