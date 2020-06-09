Theodore “Ted” Melvin Paulson, 90, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Beehive Homes in Duluth.
He was born on March 6, 1930, to Minnie and George Paulson in Harold, South Dakota, with the family later moving to Rapid City, S.D. Ted rode his motorcycle to International Falls where he established his residence and worked as a building trade journeyman steam fitter/welder for Boise Cascade.
Ted married Delores (Henrikson) and they made their home in International Falls. After retiring they enjoyed traveling and their home in Florence, Ariz.
Ted proudly served in the U.S. Marines in the Korean War. He was the recipient of two Purple Hearts. He was always proud to be a Marine and was a frequent attendee of his Marine reunions and enjoyed meeting with his fellow soldiers with whom he served.
Ted was preceded in death by his wife, Delores; sister, Nora Tweeter; and his brothers, Buddy and Leo.
Ted is survived by his children, DeAnn and Thomas; grandchildren, Megan (Matthew) Abdel and Thomas Jussila; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Victoria, and Benjamin; and sister-in-law, Darlyss Samuelson.
The family would like to thank Beehive Homes for their compassion and care for Ted. He always has a smile on his face. A special thank you to Ed Schneider for bringing Ted to his frequent Pipefitter breakfasts when he was living at the Good Samaritan in International Falls.
Ted would say, “Time is precious, so I must have no regrets. Exist to live, live to exist.”
A private family service will be held at Ray Cemetery on Friday, June 12. Please address any memorials to Zion Lutheran Church in International Falls.
