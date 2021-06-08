Thomas A. Wagner, 90

Thomas A. Wagner, age 90, of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, and formerly of International Falls, MN passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Home & Comfort Assisted Living in Coleraine, MN.
Memorial services will be held at First Lutheran Church on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
Interment for Thomas and Shirley Wagner will be in Forest Hill Cemetery following the service.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
