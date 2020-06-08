Thomas A. Wagner, age 90, of Grand Rapids, Minn., passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Home & Comfort Assisted Living in Coleraine.
Thomas A. Wagner was born in 1929 to Peter and Alice (Johnston) Wagner in Bertha, Minn. He grew up in Hill City, and attended school there. Following graduation from high school, and earning an associate’s degree, Thomas was a book keeper most of his working years.
Thomas married the former Shirley Clauson on June 12, 1972 in Milbank, S.D. In 1972 they moved to Grand Rapids, Minn., and later to Hibbing, Minn., before returning to International Falls, Minn., in 1984.
Thomas was a member of the AAD Shriners, Masonic Lodge 208, Royal Arch Masons, the Grand Rapids Fire Department, Grand Rapids Eagles, the Moose Clubs of Grand Rapids, Minn., and International Falls, Minn., and the First Lutheran Church of International Falls. He enjoyed volunteering at church and at the Koochiching County Senior Center.
Thomas liked fishing, boating, playing cards, deer hunting, and spending time with his family.
Preceded in death by his wife, Shirley (Clauson) Wagner; sons, Richard Wagner, Ivan Wagner; step-daughter, Melody Sandstrom; two sisters; and five brothers.
Thomas is survived by his daughters, Peggy Wagner of Minneapolis, Minn., Patti Schmidt of Grand Rapids, Minn.; step-daughters, Kathleen “Kitty” Sandstrom and Wendy Ness, both of International Falls, Minn.; sons, Larry Wagner of Olathe, KS, Thomas A. Wagner of Grand Rapids, Minn.; step-son, Thomas Sandstrom of Blackduck, Minn.; 17 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
Memorial services are pending at this time.
Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
