Thomas Barrett Morse, January 4, 1941 to February 9, 2021
Tom Morse, age 80, died peacefully at his home in Richmond, California with his loving wife by his side. Tom weathered, with dignity, the increasing challenges of Lewy Body dementia over the last 6 years.
Tom was born on January 4, 1941 to Harold and Lucille (Brookes) Morse in International Falls, Minnesota. He graduated from Falls High School where he was a popular student and all-around athlete. He loved hockey and was an all state defenseman before playing college hockey with the University of Minnesota Gophers and graduating from the University, followed by playing hockey one year with the U.S. Nationals team.
Tom moved to the San Francisco Bay Area in 1966. He enjoyed many years of teaching grade through high school, obtaining a Masters degree from San Francisco State and becoming a counselor and creating work experience programs for high school students. Choosing a midlife career change, he took pleasure in creative construction projects for clients. Tom devoted much of his time to studying, teaching and volunteering his skills at The Nyingma Institute of Tibetan Buddhist studies.
He was known to the family and friends as a kind, considerate, compassionate person who was always interested in their lives and activities. If his nieces and nephews were playing a game, he would join them... or may entertain them with his version of guitar music!
Tom married Gloria Hessellund in 1981. Together they enjoyed dancing, long walks in the Bay area countryside and sampling a variety of cuisines. Tom created and maintained their private “botanical garden” with Australian native plants, fruit trees and water features. Gloria will miss seeing him in the garden, his steady companionship along with the spiritual wisdom and support he brought to their life.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Lucille Morse. He is survived by his wife Gloria, his brother Bob (Ancy) Morse and sisters Pamela (Don) Mason, Patricia (Mark) Bryning and Mary (Pat) Hogan and several nephews and nieces.
A private memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
For those who wish to donate in Tom’s honor, donations can be addressed to
The Nyingma Institute, 1815 Highland Ave, Berkeley, CA 94709, or on the website, nyingmainstitute; or, to Falls Education Foundation, PO Box 93, International Falls, MN, 56649.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.