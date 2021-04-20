Thomas Jay Cremin, 65, of International Falls, Minnesota, died on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at his home.
He was born on July 5, 1955 in Iowa City, IA., to parents, James and Delores (Pierzina) Cremin.
Thomas was a retired Union Carpenter.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Delores; and brother, David.
Thomas is survived by his daughter, Katie; brothers, Pat, Steve, Pete, Charles; sisters, Chris, Mary; several nieces, and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held.
If so desired, memorial donations may be directed to the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.