A Celebration of Life for Thomas L. Carlson, 69, of Ray, Minn., who died on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 was conducted on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Northwoods Bible Church in Ray.
Pastor Cory Rintala officiated with music by Kathy Tomkins.
Welcome and eulogies were given by Cheryl Carlson, Leo Carlson, and Colten Carlson. Creation Calls presentation, credit to Brian Doerksen, and obituary reading given by Joseph Carlson. Military rites with a flag presentation were performed.
Interment is at the Ray Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
