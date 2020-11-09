Tim Anderson

Timmy was born on May 18, 1956 and the world was never the same. He was born to Bernard and Effie Anderson in International Falls, Minn., and has an older brother Bruce Anderson. When Timmy was 8 years old, he adopted the Steele family and their world was never the same. His second family was headed by James and LaVerne Steele, with siblings Randy, Charlotte, Bobo and Kelly. Timmy graduated from Falls High School in 1974, and the building was still standing when he left. After high school, Timmy was a jack of all trades. He worked at Boise, Woolworth's, and other various places up until he enlisted in the United States Army. Believe it or not, the Army trusted Timmy with secret missions all over the world and more unbelievably he kept those secrets. He was honorably discharged from the Army and moved back to International Falls, Minn.
Timmy was always invested in the community and that showed in his ownership of various businesses including Northern Lights Motel, Champion Auto, the Laundromat and Dish Satellite. Most recently he was employed by Wagner Construction where he adopted the whole crew as his family, and their world was never the same. He leaves behind numerous friends who consider him family including but not limited to Bob Heinlen, Kurt Kennedy, the Wagner crew, and friends from Havasu to Ranier to Jamaica.
The moral of the story of Timmy's life is that whoever met him was never the same. Everyone has a story about Timmy and they all end with you laughing until you cry. Most of the time, stories involving Timmy are not safe for work and involve swear words. Timmy loved to stir the pot, play pranks and make you laugh. If the world was going to end in 30 minutes, you'd want to spend that time with Timmy and you'd have the best time of your life.
Timmy left the party on Nov. 4, 2020 in usual style by not preparing anyone. He was preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Effie Anderson, James Steele and faithful lab Rowdy. Timmy had decided that the pot had been stirred enough and left us to deal with the results of the 2020 election. Timmy left a hole in the world that we are all feeling, and we can only fill it by remembering him in laughter.
Let's all have a drink to toast Timmy, and be sure to make it a double-double.
There will be a Celebration of Life planned for Tim in December and the date and place will be announced when known. To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com
