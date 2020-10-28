Tim Larson, 73, of International Falls passed away Oct. 19, 2020 in Duluth.
Timothy John Larson was born to Uiva (Larson Barclay) and Ingvald Larson on Nov. 18, 1946 in Bemidji, Minn.
Larson, known to his friends as Lardy, moved to International Falls as a small child and never really wanted to leave. He fondly remembered his youth growing up as a Carson Lupie kid. He played fast-pitched softball for more than 20 years and enjoyed fishing. He also liked to garden, have a cold beer and gather with friends on his deck. He retired in the early 2000s from Norman G. Jensen customs brokers in Ranier where he worked almost all of his adult life. As a young man, he also worked on the night crew at Piggly Wiggly.
Larson was preceded in death by his mother Uiva, father Ingvald, brothers Michael Barclay and Jack Larson and sister Sandy Oster, wife Joni (Fraik Niemi) Larson, stepson Jim (Jimbo) Niemi and brother-in-law Larry Oster. In the last year, he particularly missed his sister Sandy. While the times throughout the years were limited, he especially valued the visits with brothers Mike and Milo.
He is survived by son Tim (Lisa) Larson of Waconia, Minn.; daughter Stacey Larson (Kelly Klemme) of Richfield, Minn.; son Clinton Sandstrom of Nevada, brother Milo Barclay (Jackie) of Hines, Minn.; sister Dalyce Mackey (Jon) of Grand Rapids, grand-children Christian and Miranda Larson, Gabriella Rossow, Bobby Jo Mathews, Jamie Niemi, Annamae Niemi, Carli Niemi, sister-in-law Joy Barclay , step-daughter-in-law Jolene Marlow-Tol and scattering of great-grandchildren and a few nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life is being planned for spring/summer 2021.
