Todd Allen Bergh, 50, of International Falls, Minn., died on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 , at Essentia Health – St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, Minn.
He was born on May 21, 1970, at Eau Claire, Wis.
Todd was employed as a millwright at Packaging Corporation of America. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, camping and boating.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Bruce Bergh; uncle, Bob Bergh and his grandparents.
Survivors include his daughter, Ariel Apitz; parents, Richard and Barbara Bergh; brother, Keith Bergh; sister, Merla Mersereau and also numerous nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a graveside service at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
