Todd Steven Summer, 60, of International Falls, Minnesota, died on Monday, March 8, 2021 at Essentia Health - St. Mary's Medical Center, in Duluth, MN.
He was born June 19, 1960 in International Falls.
Where do we begin with a son as talented and outgoing as Todd?
Todd loved music and making music; his ever-expanding circle of friends in the music world, and the many friends he made in the process. He played in bands throughout his life from The Dirty Dozen to The Poor Boys. He also loved running his pontoon boat through the bays and islands on Rainy Lake. He most recently retired after 32 years from working as a boiler operator.
Todd is preceded in death by his father Dr. Russell Earl Summer.
He is survived by his mother, Lorene Summer; special daughter, Vanessa; brothers, Curt Summer, Brad (Melanie) Summer; nephew, Dustin (Marie) Summer and their children, Dean and Lilly; cousins, Linda, Gale, Laura, and Paula.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.