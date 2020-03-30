How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard. -Winnie the Pooh
Our one and only, irreplaceable and always up for fun, wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and best of friends, Tracy Diane (Buness) Bronken went to the Lord in the early hours of March 23 with her husband Jim and sons, Tucker and Jack by her side. She led a very active life until very recently when she fearlessly and gracefully went through treatments for advanced pancreatic cancer.
Born, Jan. 29, 1967, in International Falls, Minn., to Duane and Helen (Edstrom) Buness, Tracy was the third of their five children and only girl. Surrounded by her brothers, Tracy was a natural athlete and a bit of a tomboy. She graduated from Falls High School in 1985, where she excelled in athletics and set many school records in diving. She moved to Grand Forks, N.D., and received her bachelors degree in athletic training and sports medicine at University of North Dakota. She met Jim Bronken, the great love of her life, while doing her internship at his workplace. Tracy and Jim married in June of 1990.
Tucker James arrived in December of 1994 and life changed forever. Tracy loved being a mother and wanted to spend more time with her baby, so she left her job as a sports medicine trainer and returned to school to pursue a nursing degree. After graduating in 1996, Tracy accepted a position at St Luke’s Hospital in Boise, Idaho, and the Bronken family packed up their house and made the trip west. They made their permanent home in Meridian, Idaho.
Jack Henry arrived in May 1997 and the Bronken family was complete. Tracy adored her boys with all her heart and always said “I just want them to be good.”
Family came first for Tracy. The Idaho Bronkens made many trips “home” to the mid-west for visits. Tracy loved spending time with her parents in Elk River and her brothers and their families in Minnesota and Montana. When the Buness family could not be together, Tracy was always available for phone calls. Ever the nurse, Tracy could be counted on for her sage, practical advice, medical or otherwise. Visiting the Bronkens in Oklee was also a favorite destination. She was embraced by the large extended Bronken family and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with all of her many in-laws.
After St Luke’s, Tracy accepted a position at Idaho Gastroenterology Associates where she most recently served as the assistant clinical director. She loved working at IGA and was blessed with wonderful friends/co-workers, who were so kind and generous with their outpouring of support in the past several months.
Truly one of a kind, Tracy was a beautiful soul and all who knew her were blessed by her fearlessness, tenacity, warmth and love. She was intelligent, athletic, a great listener, terrific entertainer and appreciated a good glass of wine with friends. She loved spending time with family and friends, golfing, going for walks, playing scrabble, working on puzzles as well as quiet times reading and gardening. She had a wonderful bright welcoming smile and a terrific sense of humor.
Tracy was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Buness, her in laws, Marvin and Joan Bronken and her most adored dogs, Benny and Chloe.
She will be deeply missed by her husband Jim; sons Tucker and Jack (Amanda); father Duane (Phyllis); brothers Todd (Kathy), Troy (Arlene), Trevor (Bev) and Trent (Jenny); sisters and brothers in-law, Barb (Cliff) Melby, Beth (Neil) Carlson, Holly Bronken, Margaret (Bob) Olmstead, Rich Bronken, Pete (Leah) Bronken and many cousins, nieces and nephews. As well as her life-long friend Kim and her many, many dear friends.
Our memorial for Tracy will be briefly postponed due to the current health crisis until a healthier/safer time for all. We plan to have a celebration of her life at Riverside Community Church, Meridian, ID, www.accentfuneral.com. In the meantime, memorials may be made in Tracy’s honor to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.
More precious was the light in your eyes than all the roses in the world. -Edna St. Vincent Millay