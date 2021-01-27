Des Moines — Venzel K (Ben) Johnson, 84, of Des Moines, passed away at home on January 1st, 2021, after a brief but difficult battle with gastric cancer.
Born to Alvin and Ruth Johnson in Cloquet MN, in 1936, he attended Falls High School in International Falls, MN. Ben married Marilyn Judd in 1955, and from this union were born two daughters, Laurie and Wynn. He later married Patricia Tolpingrud, with whom he shared four children Michael, Jefrey, Roger and Linnea. In 2006, Ben retired from his position as Chief Pilot from Farm Bureau Life Ins Co, where he so enjoyed over 25 years of service.
Preceded in death by wives Marilyn and Patricia, mother Ruth, father Alvin, daughter Wynn, brother Roy Johnson, nephew Ronnie Johnson. Ben is survived by his children Laurie (Rick) Sullivan, International Falls, MN; Michael (Roxanne) Johnson, Carlisle; Jefrey (Laura) Johnson, Hastings MN; Roger Johnson, Des Moines and Linnea Johnson, Des Moines; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brothers Jerry Johnson (W Virginia) and Roger Johnson (Oregon) as well as their extended families, and many many countless friends.
Funeral services are not planned at this time, however, a memorial may be organized at a later date.
