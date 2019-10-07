Virginia Adaline Hendershot, age 86 years, of Niles, Mich., died peacefully in her recliner at Buchanan Meadows on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.
Her family extends special thanks to the staff at Buchanan Meadows for their fine care of Virginia the past three years.
She was born July 30, 1933, in Loman, Minn. – just across the Rainy River from Canada - to Hugh and Agnes F. (Mannausau) Wright.
She came as a child with her mother to Mishawaka, Ind., and then to Niles in 1946 to operate the former Terminal Hotel.
She graduated from Niles High School, and was employed for 35 years on the production line at Bendix Automotive in South Bend, Ind., retiring as a supervisor.
Virginia was a member of the Michiana Christian Embassy in Niles. She had always been active and outgoing and was a former member of the Bowlers Country Club on the westside of South Bend, the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Gateway City Aerie No. 2094 in Niles, the ladies auxiliary to the American Legion LaRue Messinger Post No. 26 in Niles, and a life member of the ladies auxiliary to the former Veterans of Foreign Wars Fort Saint Joseph Post No. 3055 in Niles.
While she was motivated by the fellowship and patriotism of these organizations, she really liked the daily hands of euchre to be found at each hall; all traits and memberships she shared with her mother.
Virginia and Agnes often returned to Minnesota to visit relatives and indulge of their love of fishing, cooking, and eating.
Virginia was also a member of the Red Hat Society, and enjoyed maintaining a perfectly landscaped and manicured yard, driving her immaculate white Oldsmobile Cutlass Coupe with the blue vinyl roof, and was easily identified by her nautical style cap.
She was a dedicated daughter, providing care for her mother at their longtime home on Ironwood Drive through a long terminal illness. She was also preceded in death by her father, and by a sister, Helen Wright.
Virginia had been previously married to Billy Echols, Richard Havener, and then to Clyde Hendershot.
Surviving family includes her daughter, Shirley Echols Marjanovitch of California; and several cousins including Morris Johnson of Wisconsin and Margaret Lane of Minnesota, who served as her powers of attorney after she moved to Buchanan.
The funeral service for Virginia Hendershot will be at noon Friday, Oct. 11, at the Michiana Christian Embassy, 1922 East Main St., Niles, with Senior Pastor, the Rev. Jeffrey Whittaker of the church, officiating.
Entombment will follow in the Chapel Mausoleum at Mission Hills.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday at the church, beginning at 10 a.m.
Arrangements were made at the Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home, 615 East Main St., Niles.
Contributions in memory of Virginia may be made to the Michiana Christian Embassy; https://www.michianachristianembassy.com/.