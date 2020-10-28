Virginia “Ginny” Ann Chezick passed away peacefully at home with her family on Oct. 25, 2020 at the age of 60 after battling pancreatic cancer.
Virginia was born on Dec. 2, 1959 in Fort Frances, Ontario to Mary Ann and Paul Chezick.
She graduated from International Falls High School and later received an Associate in Arts degree from Rainy River Community College. She later completed cosmetology school and worked as a beautician for a time, before transitioning into a Certified Nursing Assistant career.
She enjoyed gardening, fishing, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was an involved member of the Lindford Christian Fellowship and loved to spread the word of Jesus.
Virginia is survived by her children, Jeremy Dalton and Judah (Elyse) Chezick; siblings Fran Brady- Chezick, Theresa Chezick, Paul Chezick, Mark Chezick, Joe Chezick and Tony Chezick; and her three precious grandchildren Joslyn, Jacob, and Ashlyn.
She is preceded in death by her parents Mary Ann Chezick and Paul Jacob Chezick and sibling, Edward Chezick.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family will be holding a private celebration.
