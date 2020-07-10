Virginia Idanne Hoberg Cann entered her heavenly home on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born on Aug. 15, 1930 to her parents, Harvey Erick and Inga Josephine (Nelson) Hoberg. She was the youngest child. Her three older brothers doted on their ‘sis’. She graduated from Bemidji High School in 1948 and then from Bemidji Teachers’ College. She married Donald Cann in Bemidji on June 21, 1958.
Ginny and Don lived in Grand Forks, N.D., before making their home in International Falls, Minn., where they raised their three children. Mrs. Cann’s passion for teaching was fulfilled in her career as an educator. Most of her career, she taught Kindergarten at Holler School and later “graduated” to third grade at Falls Elementary School. Many times, adults would come up to her in the community and say, “Mrs. Cann! Remember me?” which always made her happy. She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School, served on the Evangelism Committee, and was one of the first women to serve on the Church Council. She was a member of the Aquilo League, Bridge Club, Gourmet Club, and the Purple Hats. She volunteered with multiple organizations, including Fairview Hospice and the Girl Scouts.
They built their dream cabin on Reef Point of Rainy Lake with the help of family and friends. Our summers there were filled with sun, swimming, food, and fun. She loved visiting with her family and friends over a cup of coffee or glass of wine. She enjoyed reading, crafting, and her many travel adventures with Don. Holidays were special to her. The annual Cann Tom & Jerry Party was a Christmas tradition. She loved to decorate her home for each holiday, much to the delight of her children and later, her grandchildren. Every year, long before December, she would begin her annual tradition of crafting a special Christmas tree ornament for each of her grandchildren, which are treasured to this day.
Ginny was preceded in death by her parents, Don’s parents, Harry and Lydia Cann, her brothers, Dwaine, Keith, and Justin Hoberg, special aunt, Alma Peterson, and her granddaughter, Emily Josephine Cann.
She is survived by her children, Nancy (Doug) Anderson, John (Stacey), Thomas (Berta Filipiak), grandchildren Elizabeth (Joseph) Reierson, Sarah (Sethen) Ettestad, Katherine (John) Winkel, Rebecca (Clay) Nelson, Eric and Joshua Cann, and Tyler, Tanner and Tessa Cann. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Lukas, Samuel and Matthew Reierson, Margaret and Jane Winkel, and Lenore Ettestad.
Ginny’s family would like to thank the staff of the Littlefork Care Center for the tender loving care they provided to her and Fairview Hospice for their help and guidance through these last few months. Memorials are preferred to Zion Lutheran Church, Littlefork Care Center, or RRCC Foundation – Emmy Jo Cann scholarship.
A private graveside service will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
