Virginia Mae Leen, a longtime resident of International Falls, Minn., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the age of 92.
Virginia was born Sept. 28, 1927, in Hesper, Iowa, to Oscar and Stella Anderson. In 1935 they moved to Littlefork, Minn. In 1936 they moved to Forsyth and she attended school there until 1943 when she moved back to Littlefork and attended junior and senior high school while residing with Florence and Ed Chilgren. Virginia graduated in 1945.
Virginia moved to International Falls with her parents and worked at Woolworths and Sears Catalog order office.
In 1968 Virginia married Jim Leen.
Virginia went to work for the state of Minnesota in 1969 as a clerk II. She worked there for 23 years, retiring in 1992.
Virginia and Jim lived a full life together and enjoyed dancing and bowling. They attended several polka dances on the Iron Range and Baudette. When at the Pine Grove in Mizpah, Minn., they danced to their favorite song by Ann Murray, “Can I Have This Dance For the Rest of My Life.” The two made quite a team, winning a bowling tournament together in Hibbing, Minn.
Virginia will be remembered for her love for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with her giving nature and baking talents. Virginia’s specialties included delicious donuts, lefsa and pies.
Virginia was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and was treasurer of the Ladies Aid for several years. Virginia was also secretary of the Ladies Bowling Association, and organized the ladies state bowling trips for several years.
Virginia is survived by her husband of 51 years, Jim; her five children, Gerri (Mike) Growette, Patty (Larry) Kuhn, Mark (Nancy) Raboin, Tim (Nancy) Raboin and Diana (Mike) Holland; and a very special niece, Lauri (Paul) Scholler. She was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Stella Anderson; and grandson, Mike Growette, Jr.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church. Familly only. The service will also be live streamed on Facebook: ZionLutheranI.Falls
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, International Falls.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Zion Lutheran Church or Falls Hunger Coalition.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.