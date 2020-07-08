Vivian “Viv” Minda (Carlson) Klemetsen was born on Aug. 20, 1946, in Pencer, Minn., to Art and Signe (Anderson) Carlson. The family later moved to International Falls.
Viv moved to the Cities and worked 40 plus years at Douglas Corporation in Eden Prairie. She was blessed with her life partner, Larry Sletten, for 46 years. The couple made their home in Otsego, Minn. Viv loved birds, animals, flowers and music.
Vivian passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at her home in Otsego, at the age of 73.
She is survived by her sisters, Shirley Morin of International Falls, and Mavis Van Horn of Lino Lakes; brother, Clifford Carlson of International Falls; and life partner, Larry Sletten of Otsego.
Viv is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Signe; baby brother, Clayton in 1935; baby sister, Avis in 1950; brother, Merle Carlson in 1962; sister, Gloria Klemetsen in 2014; and sister, Arlene Pelland in 2018.
A private inurnment was held at Kinkead Cemetery in Alexandria, Minn.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Alexandria. www.andersonfuneral.net
