It is with great sadness that the family of Wallace Martin Herman announces his passing on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the age of 90 years.
Born in Conde, SD, on September 9, 1930, Wally moved with his parents Frank W. and Alice (Hobbins) Herman and siblings to International Falls as a small child and graduated from Falls High School in 1949. In 1950, Wally enlisted in the United States Air Force. After serving as a flight instructor in the USAF, he was honorably discharged in 1954 as an Airman 1st Class. In 1960, Wally began his roofing business in International Falls, where he remained active in the business until 2005.
Wally served on the boards of numerous organizations, as well as twice serving as the exalted ruler of the Elks Lodge 1599 of International Falls.
Wally will be lovingly remembered by his children, David (Karen), Dan (Jenny), Tom (Margaret) Herman & Mary (Dale) Boyum. Wally will also be fondly remembered by his 15 grandchildren, Nicole, Daniel, Anne, John, Angie, Bree, Allie, Stella, Sophie, Maddie, Katie, Laura, Paul, Jenna & Paige; by his 4 great-grandchildren, Reece, Braylee, Isabelle & Loralei; his sister, Mary Verhovek of Seattle; his 3 brothers Jim (Shirley) of Duluth, Jerry of Seattle, WA & Michael of Int’l Falls, several nieces & nephews, as well as his many friends; especially good friends, Jim Bartkowski & Ivan Stewart. Wally was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Alice Herman of Int’l Falls; his first wife Kay (Robinson) Herman and his second wife Mickey (Puglisi) Rogers; his 2 sisters, Barbara Herman, LaReine Arnold & nephew, Mark Arnold.
A Funeral Service in memory of Wally will be held at a later date at St. Thomas Catholic Church. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Wally may do so to their charity of choice.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
