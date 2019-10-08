Walter C. Brinkman Jr., 61, of International Falls, Minn., died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at his home.
Walter (better known as Wally to friends and family) was born July 15, 1958, in Minneapolis, Minn., to parents Walter C. Brinkman Sr. and the former Dona Snodie.
Over the years, he was a tool and die machinist and a trucker; most recently in the logging business in various parts of northern Minnesota. The last few years of his life he enjoyed being a part time farm-hand for one of his closest friends.
Wally was generous and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anybody who needed it. He was a loving father, grandpa and long time devoted partner to Holly.
He thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors, taking any opportunity to enjoy some hunting, fishing, or camping.
He also loved his canine companion, “Chloe,” who was faithfully by his side every day.
Wally was preceded in death by his daughter, Summer Brinkman; mother, Dona Brinkman; and sister, Linda Brinkman.
He is survived by his partner, Holly Hell; son, Justin (Amanda) Lindmark; daughters, Alisha (Eric) Webster, Ashley (Cory) Lindmark and Hannah (Lane) Hell; four grandchildren, Kaydon, Alyxx, Avery and Bodhi; father, Walter (Betty) Brinkman Sr.; and sister, Becky (Gilbert) Diadoo.
A private graveside service will be held.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.