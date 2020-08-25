Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, Walter Paul Mai, Sr., 74, passed away Aug. 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.
Walt was born Aug. 3, 1946 to Carl and Florence (Howe) Mai in International Falls, Minn. He grew up on his family’s farm, Bonny Acres, in Indus, Minn., and in 1965, he graduated from the North Central Agricultural School in Grand Rapids, Minn. From 1967-1969, he proudly served in the U.S. Army, completing a tour in Vietnam and later on becoming a lifetime member of the Local VFW 2948 Post.
In 1970, Walt married “the prettiest girl in town” (according to what his siblings heard him say) Lynda Lou Olson. They were blessed with two boys born in 1971 and 1972 along with their daughter in 1977. The family moved to Oregon in 1975 and during their 13 years of living there, Walt worked as a heavy equipment operator and in log home construction. While there, he enjoyed fishing on the ocean as well as crabbing and clam digging. In 1988, the family moved back home to Minnesota where Walt soon began working at Wagner Construction. Walt left Wagner’s in 1994 to begin his own business venture, Mai’s Custom Cabinetry, building high quality wood cabinets for family as well as many who were and became good friends.
Walt enjoyed renovating antique vehicles, hunting, fishing, camping, dancing, playing cards, barbecuing, spending time with family and having big family get-togethers. Home was always a busy place full of lots of good food, love and laughter.
Walt was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Karl “Butch” Mai; sister, Molly (Gary) Dougherty; father and mother-in-law, Roy and Myrtle Olson; brothers-in-law, Martin (Lylia) Timmer, Ken (Bonita) Wheelock, Royce Olson, and sister-in-law, Myrna (Gerald) Mannausau.
Walt is survived by his loving wife of 50 wonderful years, Lynda Mai; sons, Walter (Tara) Mai, Jr. and Jakeb Mai; daughter, Kasey (Rich Magel) Mai; seven grandchildren, Shania (Tim) Matzke, Raymond Porter, Rylan (Autumn Metzer) Porter, Hunter Mai, Trynatie Porter, Brytanie (Kyle Sjoblom) Porter and Layni St. Peter; three great-grandchildren, Kuyper Matzke, Octavia Sjoblom and Jocelynn Porter; siblings, Lylia Timmer, Bonita Wheelock, Art (Marilyn) Mai, Jody (Bill) Knapp, Pete (Shelly) Mai; brothers-in-law, Gerald (Myrna) Mannausau and Roy Olson, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Darla Hell, Dee-Lila Olson and Royette Olson, many cousins, nieces, nephews and last but not least, his faithful and furry companion, Bug the Pug.
Walt chose to be cremated and that his ashes be spread according to his wishes.
If desired, please send any memoriam donations to either the Red Cross, VFW 948 Post, or the Cancer Society. Thank you to those who’ve loved and supported us during this time.
A “Celebration of Life,” will be held on September 26, 2020 from 1-4 pm at 8464 State Highway 11 SE, Baudette, MN 56623. Also known as the Art Mai Homestead, Indus.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
