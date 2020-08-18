Walter Paul Mai, Sr. age 74 of International Falls, Minn., died on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at his home.
An obituary will follow when arrangements have been completed. Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
Updated: August 18, 2020 @ 6:33 pm
