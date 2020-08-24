Waltraud “Trudy” Stall, affectionately referred to as Oma by her family, friends, and even strangers, born June 21, 1922, said “Auf Wiedersehen” to this world and was welcomed into the gates of heaven at 98 years of age on Aug. 13, 2020.
Born in Liebenau, Czechoslovakia, near Liberec, she was raised by her mother. She was proficient in speaking both German and Czech. At the close of WWII, Trudy was forced to East Germany during the time of Hitler’s revolution. She knew the oppression coming from the Third Reich. Her only attempt at freedom would be to defect even while knowing many Germans were being killed at the borders for their own attempts at freedom. Knowing the consequences, in 1947, at the age of 25, she took her 1-year old daughter, Jutta, in her arms, and successfully crossed the border even at the attempt of a Russian guard stopping her. Little did she know, her Czech language brought her favor and she crossed without harm.
On a work visa, she came to the United States at the age of 50. She knew enough of the English language to secure a job during the day, while being a live-in housekeeper to two families during her 16 years in the Minneapolis area. Retiring at the age of 66, she moved to International Falls, Minn., to be closer to her daughter and family. Along with them in 1997, she moved to the Bemidji area making this her final home to put down roots.
Oma enjoyed outdoor work. She found joy in gardening and the fruits of her labor with nurturing plants, flowers, and vegetables. Her strong work ethic and German determination was the strength behind lifting bags of soil and cultivating the garden using old school tools. The kitchen was her other domain where no recipe book was needed. It was always a bunch of this, a handful of that, a part of this, a dash of that and there was never a thing as too much butter. She would always take the opportunity to teach, whether it was whisking an egg or properly kneading bread. All agree, everything tasted better when Oma cooked or baked it.
Her story telling of Grimm’s Fairy Tales (by heart), especially The Wolf and The Seven Little Goats, The Three Little Pigs, and The Three Billy Goat’s Gruff put her granddaughters to sleep many a night. Her childhood stories always left us wanting to hear more and usually elicited awe and laughter as they were sprinkled with Oma’s straight-from-the-heart perspectives. We fought over who had Oma on their Trivial Pursuit team because she knew all the answers, even at the age of 90!
Oma never looked for the spotlight, in fact she dodged it as much as possible. She was a quiet, confident teacher of life and good ole common sense, but never needed or desired public recognition. A sincere “thank you” was her reward. Her genuine smile and “Oh, Hah-low” was her greeting for everyone.
Her stories of survival, hardship, kindness, and perseverance are a beautiful legacy to all she met. Most importantly, she had a special relationship with Jesus. She knows there is more than this earthly life and looked for the day to walk the streets of gold. All of heaven is rejoicing that Oma has entered the gates because she is probably taking over heaven’s kitchen and whipping up a dish of schnitzel with a side of spaetzle and gravy.
She was proceeded in death by her daughter, Jutta W. Goetz in 2012. She is survived by her sisters, Marta Rydlova and Hana Vinklatova of Czech Republic; sons, Wolfgang Stall, Michael Knobloch, and daughter, Gloria Schwarzer, all living in Germany (six grandchildren and 18 great- grandchildren); son in-law, David (Mary) Goetz of Bemidji, Minn., grandchildren: Tanja (Vance) Corrington of Bemidji, Carmen (Mike) Morehead of Big Lake, Minn., Amber (Scott) Lewis and Kendra (Shaun) Lotter, both of Springfield, MO, and Vanessa Goetz of Bemidji, (12 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild).
A celebration of life will be held 12:30PM, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at the Bemidji Covenant Church, 5450 Hart Lane NW, Bemidji, MN.
