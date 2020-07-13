Wayne Arnold Clement slipped peacefully into the arms of our Lord on July 11, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving children, Keith and Connie, at his passing.
Wayne was the son of the late Adam Wesley and Ellen Evelyn Clement. He was born on Oct. 10, 1939, at the family farm in Loman, Minn. His siblings were Rose, Donna (deceased), and Wallace. He attended public school in Loman and spent his lifetime working for Dobbs Logging.
Wayne married the late Roxy Lee Cook on Aug. 25, 1962, at Littlefork Baptist Church; to this union came three children, Keith Michael, Connie Ann and the late Clinton Dale who preceded him in death.
Better known to many as Dad, Grandpa and Uncle Wayne, he loved to spend time with his family. In his earlier years, he enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting. He delighted in the outdoors and spent many hours attending flower gardens for his church and in memory of his loving wife, Roxy. His life’s greatest dedication was one of service, caring for his loved ones and regularly visiting folks at the Littlefork Nursing Home. Wayne was cherished by so many.
Wayne belonged to the Littlefork Baptist Church and served on the church board and the ushering committee. He dedicated countless hours to the care of the church and church grounds. Dad will be profoundly missed by many.
He leaves to mourn two of his children, Keith (Jean) of Littlefork, Connie (Jami) Schaak of International Falls; one brother, Wallace (Carol) Clement of Ranier; one sister, Rose Leerssen of International Falls; a brother-in-law, Elmer Dobbs; seven grand-children, Scott, Kenneth, Adam, Jeremy, Christopher, Krista (Shawn) Barg and Kailea (Chase) Schaak; four great grandchildren, Shayla, Willow, Chloe and Caysenn and a host of nieces, nephews, church family and friends.
Dad, we are all blessed for knowing you! We are your legacy.
A memorial service will be at Littlefork Baptist Church, 11 a.m., July 17, 2020. Dinner will be served following the service.
