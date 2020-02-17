Wayne “Muskie” Grotberg, 81, of Littlefork, Minn., passed away Feb. 15, 2020 at the Sanford Medical Center Bemidji, Minn.
Wayne was born March 12, 1938 in Littlefork to Erick and Anna Grotberg.
He grew up and graduated from Littlefork High School with the Class of 1956.
Wayne was united in marriage to the former Cynthia Heiberg on Oct. 20,1956 at the Littlefork Free Church. Wayne drove truck and worked in the woods.
He started work with the Minnesota State Highway Patrol in 1969 and was stationed out of Mankato, Minn., and lived in Waseca, Minn.
In 1977, he moved back to Littlefork and was stationed out of Virginia, Minn. He retired in 1993 with 24 years of service. After retiring he drove truck and hauled pulp wood.
Wayne enjoyed watching sports and was an avid Packers fan. He was very proud of all his grandchildren and loved attending their sporting events. He especially cherished his time outdoors.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Barrie Lynn Imhof; brothers, Ed, Gerhard, Irvin, Leslie, Alvin, Erling, Marvin, Norman and Raymond Grotberg; sisters, Margaret Carriveau, Sandra Gaetzke and Gladys Indahl.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Cynthia; children, Richard Grotberg of Littlefork, Corey Grotberg, of Rocky Top, Tenn.; daughter, LeeAnn (Scott) Sterkel of Petersburg, Tenn.; 15 grandchildren, Angie Grotberg, Heather (Destry) Hell, Teri (Theresa) Linander, Jamie (Jim) Morris, Nathan Tufvander, Nicholas Priebe, Cody Pfeifer, Courtney (Reid) Pfeifer, Anna Imhof, Tony Schwitchenberg, Isaiah Sterkel, Kirsti (Tony) Converse, Brandon Imhof, Zack Schnars, Whitney (Wayne) Junker and Travis Junker; numerous great-grandchildren; sons-in-law, Mike Pfeifer, Bill Imhof; daughter-in-law, Barb (Dave) Grotberg; sisters Ella Peterson, Violet Haile, Elsie Gilmore and Esther Gilmore; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Mike, Judy and Whitney Junker, Heather and Destry Hell.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Littlefork Lutheran Church with visitation one hour prior to services.
Interment will be at Oakley Cemetery in Littlefork.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary.
