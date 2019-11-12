Wilbur Ronald Tilander, 82, of Ray, Minn., passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Littlefork Care Center, Littlefork, Minn.
Wilbur was born March 28, 1937, in Ray, to parents, Carl and Charlotte Tilander. He was a lifelong resident of Ray.
Wilbur served as a crane operator in the United States Army while stationed in France. He was in the 63rd Engineer Battalion serving from 1960 through 1966.
He was united in marriage to Sharon Jarvis on July 28, 1962, in Ray.
Wilbur was a self-employed logger but loved his retirement.
He enjoyed working on his rock walls, tending to the flowerbeds, deer hunting, trapping, blueberry picking, making rustic furniture, and being outdoors.
He was a kind and loving man. He always enjoyed time with friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers, Ted, Carl, Roy, Dick, Bob, Ralph and Bert Tilander; four sisters, Mae Bancroft, Arlene Salmi, Bernice Fultz and Ione Tilander.
Wilbur is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, Karvin (Tammy Lyn) Tilander of International Falls; two grandchildren, Christopher and Aaron Tilander; sisters-in law, Lillian Tilander, Doris Tilander and Ione Tilander; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Green-Larsen Mortuary.
Interment with military rites will take place at Ray Cemetery in spring.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.