William (Bill) Koski, 79, died peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Cottagewood Senior Communities, Rochester, Minn.
Bill was born May 24, 1940, in Littlefork, Minn., to William and Regina (Vollrath) Koski.
He was raised in International Falls, Minn., where he met his wife, Betty Lou Dunham, in high school. They were married on June 16, 1962, during Bill's two-week leave from the Army Reserves.
Bill and Betty made their home and raised their family in Golden Valley, Minn., where they lived in the same home for 37 years until moving to Stewartville, Minn., in 2005.
They enjoyed 12 winters in Casa Grande, Ariz., until Betty's death in 2016. Bill's final three years were spent in Rochester fighting Alzheimer's.
After two years at University of Minnesota Duluth, Bill started his career at General Mills, where he worked for 40 years as a food scientist creating some of their most iconic products: sugarless gum, granola bars, Bisquick baking pouches (pancakes, muffins, brownies), and was on the team that created Old Country Buffet's chocolate lava cake, and Red Lobster's amazing cheddar biscuits. He retired being known as "Mr. Bisquick." His family fondly remembers being taste-testers for all kinds of cereals, snacks, blueberry muffins, and biscuits. Holidays found him making family favorites at home - lefse and Swedish meatballs - each year.
Bill is remembered as a loyal, kind, and patient man whose face lit up when welcoming a loved one. He was a faith-filled follower of Jesus, sharing his faith by serving, and generously gave of his time and resources throughout his life. Bill spent many years participating and leading various councils, boards, and foundations ranging from church, foster care, and their townhome association.
He provided for his family, and spent his free time solving problems, tinkering to fix things, remodeling their Golden Valley home, and was on the ready as a babysitter for his grandkids. Bill was always prepared, never without a pen and pocketknife wherever he went.
Their 12 winters in Arizona found him enjoying water volleyball, hiking, swimming, and playing cards and dominoes during happy hour with special friends.
Bill was proud of his Finnish heritage and International Falls upbringing.
Bill is survived his son, David (Paula) Koski, of Golden Valley; daughter, Karyn (Greg) Hintermeister of Rochester; seven grandchildren, Nathan (Heidi) Koski, Eleanor (Michael) Migneault and Kaylynn Koski; Cole, Julia, Renna and Jack Hintermeister; and great-grandchildren, Evangeline and Levi Migneault. He is also survived by brother, Paul (Cathy) Koski; and six wonderful nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved wife, Betty Lou.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Macken Funeral Home River Park Chapel in Rochester. Visitation will be one hour before the service, and a luncheon of his favorite foods will follow (Red Lobster cheddar biscuits will be served!)
Online condolences are welcome at mackenfuneralhome.com.