William "Bill" Leo Durant, Sr. age 82 of International Falls, Minn., died on Monday, June 8, 2020 at his home.
Bill was born in Oshkosh, Wis., on Nov. 30, 1937. He grew up in Oshkosh and graduated from high school, before joining the U.S. Air Force from which he served from 1956 to 1962. He returned to Oshkosh following the military, then moved to Trempealeau, Wis., and in 1975 to International Falls.
Bill was a cable splicer for the Contel Telephone Company.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, spending time with his family, and was a long time member of the Moose Lodge, having held State Presidency of the Moose Lodge as well as other positions. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge and the VFW.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles; mother, Mildred; brothers, Jerome, and Evans.
Bill is survived by his son, William Paul (Kerie) Durant of Warroad, Minn; daughters, Robin Dewitt of International Falls, Sandra Jean Durant of Wichita Falls, TX, Carol Noreen Durant of International Falls; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary B. Robl, Jeanne A. Wachowiak, and the love of his life, Liz Bryant.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Oshkosh.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
