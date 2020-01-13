Yvonne Rasmussen was born April 18, 1936, in her grandparents’ country home near Mizpah, Minn., to Walter and Victoria Groskreutz.
She was lovingly raised along with her sister, Myrna, and brother, Larry, near Mizpah until 1940 when the family moved to Littlefork, Minn.
During her younger years she enjoyed Sunday school, singing, ice skating, sledding, annual staff, and G.A.A.
She graduated from Littlefork-Big Falls High School, class of 1954.
Yvonne dated Richard Rasmussen while in high school, they fell in love and were married June 19, 1954, in the Littlefork Lutheran Church.
They welcomed four daughters - Barbara (Jon), Marilyn (Gary), Jacalyn (David) and Julie (Gary), into a life of love and faith.
Yvonne and Dick, as he likes to be called, lived their married life near Littlefork and family. They remained members of the Littlefork Lutheran Church, taking their daughters to church every Sunday and sitting in the very front row.
Yvonne had several jobs, waitress, clerk, receptionist, but her most fulfilling job was caring for her family, cooking, cleaning, and planning family outings.
Yvonne and Dick welcomed 11 grandchildren - Dina, Andrew, Christa, Rachel, Ryan, Melissa, Brady, Ashlee, Nathan, Nicole, and Logan, as well as 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Yvonne became known as “GG,” “granny,” “grams” and “mama,” among other loving nicknames.
Yvonne and Dick both retired in 1989; Yvonne from receptionist at Littlefork Municipal Hospital, Dick from Boise Cascade paper mill in International Falls.
They spent their first winter in Arizona as snowbirds that same year and continued to be snowbirds until 2016 when they became permanent residents, living first in a friendly neighborhood and finally in an apartment in Fellowship Square, both in Surprise.
Dick continues to live at Fellowship enjoying time with a community of caring, loving individuals.
Yvonne and Dick are faithful members of Spirit of Grace Lutheran Church.
Yvonne was known for her smile and charming disposition.
As her Lord and Savior has called her home to Him Jan. 8, 2020, where she’ll live in eternal peace, please honor her memory by living your life well.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister, Darlene.
Survivors include her husband, sister, brother, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-granddaughter, all mentioned above.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to Littlefork Lutheran Church.
A memorial service is being planned for July.