Funeral services for Crystal Ray Bowman Diamond Anderson, 92, of Kabetogama, Minn., who passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 was conducted at Green-Larsen Mortuary in International Falls on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at 2 p.m.
Rev. Brenda King officiated with music by May Ann Kalar and Mark Gierszewski.
Honorary Pallbearers were Clayton Stevens, Bob Braaten, Roger Ketchmark, Larry Kec, Mark Hraban, Timmy Tomczak, Bobby Barton, and Jim Janssen.
Visitation was held one hour prior to service time.
Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Hallock, Minn, in the spring.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.