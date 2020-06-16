Graveside services for Jeannine L. Hegg, 83, who died on Friday, June 5, 2020 were held at the Ericsburg Cemetery on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Pastor Cory Rintala officiated. Pallbearers were Dave Wojciehowski, James Eastman, Dennis Fischer, Dustin Fischer, Lloyd Fischer, and Mike Zoupas.
Arrangements are with the Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.