A visitation for Katie Jane Kochmann, age 19, who passed away June 11, 2020 was held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Green-Larsen Mortuary.
A graveside service was conducted on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Beaulieu, Minn.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
