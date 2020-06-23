A private memorial service for Marilyn Jean Rousseau (Tveit), 66, of International Falls, Minn., who peacefully passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 was held at Zion Lutheran Church on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Joe Belanger officiating.
The service was viewable via live streaming on the Zion Lutheran Church Facebook page.
An open house following the service from 2-5 p.m. at Ranier Community Hall.
Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc. of International Falls, Minn.
