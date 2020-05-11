In Memory of James J. Dilworth who entered in rest 51 years ago on May 17th, 1969
The lights are out in the mansion of clay
the curtains are drawn
The dweller's away.
He silently slipped o'er the
the threshold by night
And entered the land of
unending light.
Remembered by Donavon
