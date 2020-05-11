In Memory of James J. Dilworth who entered in rest 51 years ago on May 17th, 1969

The lights are out in the mansion of clay

the curtains are drawn

The dweller's away.

He silently slipped o'er the

the threshold by night

And entered the land of

unending light.

Remembered by Donavon

