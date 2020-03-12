Funeral services for Richard Arthur Stapleton, 96, of Littlefork, Minn., who died on March 3, 2020, was conducted at Littlefork Baptist Church on Sat. March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Rev. Greg McClellan officiated, with music by Joel Stapleton, Mary Wenger, and Ruth Pound.
Pallbearers were Judah Wenger, J.D. Wenger, Karin Smith, David Stapleton, Luke Stapleton, and Kevin Pound. Honorary Pallbearers were Dell Peterson, and Wayne Clement.
Visitation was held one hour prior to service time.
Interment will be at Oakley Cemetery, Littlefork.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
