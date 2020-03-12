Funeral services for Roberta JoAnn Kockelman, 71, of International Falls, Minn., who died on Monday, March 2, 2020, were conducted at First Lutheran Church on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Pastor Erin Coutts officiated, with music by Karissa Kockelman, Kaitlyn Kockelman, and Elaine Beach.
Pallbearers were Cole Kockelman, Michael Kockelman, Jonah Ryll, Larry Arch, Mitch Lavern, and John Erickson.
Interment was at St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery in International Falls.
A visitation was held at Green Larsen Mortuary on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2-4 p.m.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.