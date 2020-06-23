A private memorial service for Virginia Leen, 92, of International Falls, Minn., who passed away Dec.31, 2019 was conducted on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church at 11 a.m.
Officiating and music by Joe Belanger, S.A.M.
Due to the current global health pandemic, the service was viewed via live streaming on Zion Lutheran Church Facebook page.
Visitation was held one hour prior to service time.
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in International Falls.
Arrangements are with the Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
