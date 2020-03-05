Roberta JoAnn Kockelman, 71, of International Falls, Minn., died on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society-International Falls.
JoAnn was born in International Falls on Jan. 13, 1949 to parents, Robert and Florence Bradley.
She grew up in International Falls and graduated from Falls High School with the Class of 1967.
JoAnn was united in marriage to Gerald “Jerry “ Kockelman on April 25, 1970 at First Lutheran Church.
She worked as a secretary at Falls Memorial Hospital and in later years she was employed at Snyder Drug Store.
JoAnn enjoyed crafts, volleyball, golf, softball, and making stained glass.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry; sister, Judy Rish; brothers, Ronald Bradley and David Bradley.
JoAnn is survived by sons, Todd (Beth) Kockelman of Stillwater, Minn., and Craig (Bethany Palmer) Kockelman of Princeton, Minn.; daughter, Cindy (Marty) Ryll of Eveleth, Minn.; grandchildren, Cole, Karissa, Michael and McKenzie Kockelman, Jonah Ryll, Kaitlyn Kockelman and Emily Ryll: and extended family, Koa Combs, Kristen Combs, and Khloe Battalion.
A visitation will be held at Green Larsen Mortuary on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2-4 p.m.
Funeral Services will be conducted at First Lutheran Church on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in International Falls.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
