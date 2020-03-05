Vernon "Mickey" Holmestad, 86, of International Falls, Minn., died of Alzheimer’s, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Littlefork Care Center.
Mickey was born on March 7, 1933 in International Falls to parents, Obert and Selma (Hill) Holmestad.
Mickey was united in marriage to the former Helen Bzdok.
He lived all of his life in International Falls.
He was employed with Boise Cascade Paper Mill as a paper tester until his retirement.
Mickey was preceded in death by his parents, Obert and Selma; one brother, and two sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Holmestad; son Bruce Holmestad; granddaughter, Carrie Holmestad of Denver, Colo.; brother, Richard (Sandi) Holmestad of International Falls; sisters-in-law, Julie Holmestad of International Falls, and Renie Hall of Baudette, Minn.
Per his wishes there will be no funeral.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
