Border State Bank Aaron Hiltz Aaron Hiltz Aug 1, 2019 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Website | Facebook | InstagramNominated:2019 Best Bank Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Aaron Hiltz Follow Aaron Hiltz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles ArticlesOfficials confirm tornado: First in VNP historyMichael James Riley, 58John NevanenMan sentenced to 14 years prison on sex crimeLegislation to ensure retired workers don’t lose pensionsNew reporter joins Journal: Says she looks forward to winter?Patrick M. BerrymanLocal housing challengesHelen Jean VoldTimothy J. Kaminski, 66 Video Player Andy Davenport at Fishin' for a Mission with Salvation Army and local law officers Watch again Andy Davenport at Fishin' for a Mission with Salvation Army and local law officers 0:23 Several inches of water take over local streets Wednesday Several inches of water take over local streets Wednesday 0:23 1:10 Congressman Pete Stauber at Northome roundtable today. Congressman Pete Stauber at Northome roundtable today. 1:10 Featured Businesses Big Fish Print Solutions 1602 Highway 71, International Falls, MN 56649 218-285-4553 Website Stewart's Super One 1313 3rd Street, International Falls, MN 56649 218-283-8440 Latest eEdition International Falls Journal TCMS International Falls Journal TCMS © Copyright 2019, International Falls Journal, 1602 Highway 71 International Falls, MN 56649 | (218) 285-7411 Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.