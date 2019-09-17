The Falls High School boys’ and girls’ cross country teams competed in a meet hosted by Eveleth-Gilbert Thursday.
The girls kept their streak of top-two finishes going, finishing in second place with 76 points.
Meanwhile, the boys wrapped things up in sixth place with 149 points.
Top-three finishers
3rd — Ryan Ford (girls), 20:52.2
9th — Jake Erickson (boys), 17:59.9
11th — Bailey Herberg (girls), 22:36.2
12th — Abbigail Hutchinson (girls), 22:41.2
14th — Parker Sivonen (boys), 18:37.1
40th — Kalan Murray (boys), 20:22.8
Quotes
Head coach Paul Hjelle: I was pleased with our attitude today. This is a very challenging course and with a driving rain and strong winds it made for a long race. The kids didn’t complain and gave it their best effort. We have to get our spread closer on both teams if we want to do anything come October.
Ryan Ford: I think the girls and I did very well. We all worked hard and most of us improved from last year. I think we were all very excited to get second, but I think we could go for first. We also had the better end of the weather and that really helped.
Jake Erickson: Once again, the weather was not in our favor for today’s meet. Eveleth has a tough course, so we had to motivate ourselves in order to overcome the hills and I think the boys did a good job of doing that. All of us gave it our best shot in the race to forget about the rain and hills.
The Broncos were back in action Tuesday when they traveled to a meet in Bagley, the results of which were unavailable at press time.