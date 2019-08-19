LITTLEFORK - Concerns about the lack of emergency medical technicians in Littlefork resurfaced last week.
Littlefork Ambulance Chief Tom Donahou told the Littlefork City Council Thursday that the dedicated crew has been busy, and while it carries challenges, it has been doable so far.
But he doesn’t know how long that will last.
The 11-member crew is made up of paid, on-call volunteers, Donahou said, adding 75 percent of the crew is more than 50 years old. The primary issue is finding EMTs who can cover the day shift. Volunteers are usually able to respond on nights and weekends, but that often leaves day calls uncovered because many of the volunteers have day jobs. Donahou explained there is an EMT who is on call during the day four days a week, but “he’s probably going to retire in a year or two, and once he does that, I’ve got nobody to replace him.”
“If you know anybody that can cover during the day or during the week, let me know,” he told the council.
Donahou said the department has been especially busy lately, taking transfers from outside of Littlefork.“If we can take them, we do it, but it stretches us pretty thin,” he said. “We always keep one (ambulance) in town though, we have turned a few (transfers) down. If I can’t get one (ambulance) back up here, we will not send one.”
Other business
In other business, the council quickly and unanimously reapproved the tax levy of $100,000 during a public hearing of the Littlefork Medical Center taxing district board.
The Littlefork Medical Center taxing district was created several years ago to pay for $1 million in upgrades to the medical center, keeping the facility operational and saving 90 jobs that would’ve been lost had the improvements not been made. The levy needs to be reapproved by the taxing district board annually.
”That’ll be nice when that’s done,” said Mayor Mike Fort of the $100,000 annual payment.
The council also heard a report about the Littlefork Municipal Liquor Store. A new bartender was hired, Gloria Laber, and the liquor store is showing a small profit. The liquor store manager, Teckla Brown, also discussed plans to host a brat feed Aug. 29.
“She’s doing a really good job of watching expenses and checking prices with vendors; we should see a profit next month for sure. She’s doing a great job,” City Administrator Sonja Pelland said of Brown.
In related business, the council approved a resolution allowing pull tabs to be sold at the liquor store.
John Mattonen, of JPJ Engineering, gave an update on the ongoing water and sewer line project and the sewer pond structures. Pelland also asked Mattonen to look into Lofgren Park, and he came with plans for a project that will expand water and sewer lines into the park, making it possible to add a dumping station for campers.
“They have a sewer that’s close to the park so they want to connect the trailer house and the restroom at the park and potentially at some point put a dump station in,” he said.
Pelland said she will give the plans to contractors to get a quote for the project cost. The project is estimated to cost less than $25,000, which is the threshold before the council is required to seek bids.
“This is exactly what I was hoping you would do, now we have something to work from,” said Pelland.
The council approved the preliminary general fund tax levy, collectible 2020, and the 2020 budget. There will be no increase in the property tax levy, set at $107,000 in 2019, to support a $465,571 budget in 2020.
Some notable changes in the budget included:
- Transferred $30,000 from capital projects fund toward a gazebo project for the community park, so that it can be completed before the all-school reunion next year.
- Salaries paid out of the general fund show a 2-percent cost of living increase.
- Deputy clerk hours raised to a full-time position.
- Workers compensation premiums were raised due to several claims.
Street lighting costs were lowered due to switch to LED lighting. The council also used Koochiching Development Authority grant money to update the Christmas decorations. Current lights were swapped for LED bulbs and new bows were purchased for wreaths. “It should make them last for another five years so we don’t have to buy all new yet, the electric bill should go down,” Pelland said, “it was a pretty cheap fix versus buying all new.”