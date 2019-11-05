15 YEARS AGO
Introducing Anthony Stone, M.D., Family Practice, International Falls Clinic.
The Littlefork/Big Falls Vikings defeated the Cherry Tigers in the Section 7A semifinals on Thursday night three games to zero to advance to the Section Championship. In the game against the Tigers, Andrea Millerbernd led the way with 16 kills and three blocks. Chelsey Panchot was a perfect 21-21 serving with seven kills. Kelly Hams and Tara Donahou were setting machines with Hams picking up 17 set assists and Donahou 12. Kayla Peterson added 14 digs.
25 YEARS AGO
While many areas of the county did not produce a large opening weekend deer harvest, Littlefork registration stations saw a dramatic increase compared to past years. As of this morning, KM Supply in Littlefork registered 98 deer – 72 bucks and 26 does. Mel’s Corner Service added 15 to the total. “This is the most registered during opening weekend in the four years I’ve been here,” said Kim Mueller, owner of KM Supply. “Last year, we registered only 150 the whole season.” Meanwhile, deer registrations in the Falls have been slow. The Outdoorsman’s Headquarters tallied only 42 deer – 28 bucks and 14 does.
40 YEARS AGO
Saturday was chapter-ending time for Falls High cross-country ace Tina Bahr, whose schoolgirl career started with a win in 600-yard run in sixth grade and ended with two straight years of undefeated cross-country running. She’ll determine how many more chapters there will be, said Falls cross country coach Stan Johnson. It’s time for Bahr, who turned 18 Monday, to sit back and wait for college offers. They’ve already started coming in. She’s heard from Wisconsin, Texas-El Paso (UTEP), Nebraska and Kansas, as well as similar schools in the Midwest.
50 YEARS AGO
Koochiching County Sheriff Milton Kochaniuk wants the public to know that the county is not in the retail tire business. One and one-half dozen tires were recovered after a reported theft from Century Freight, Memorial Drive. The sheriff and Chief Deputy Ray Julien estimate the value of the tires is several hundred dollars. The theft is under investigation and juveniles are being questioned.
60 YEARS AGO
A precarious perch is maintained by three nimble-footed employees of the Paul A. Laurence Co. as they remove the deteriorated flagpole from the Courthouse today. Max Smart, foreman, Dean Ornquist and John Hughes cling to the dome which will be replaced next spring with a new roof. Historical paintings inside the dome will not be touched.
70 YEARS AGO
Mr. and Mrs. Al Esslinger of Lake Kabetogama lost several hundred dollars’ worth of clothing and some valuable papers to robbers in Minneapolis. They parked their car near the University of Minnesota stadium and attended the Minnesota/Purdue game. They returned to their car to find it had been entered and their suitcases taken. Among the articles stolen were the couple’s marriage license and Mrs. Esslinger’s flight papers. She is a licensed pilot.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford