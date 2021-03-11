Naomi Carradice
Position: Goalie
Who you look up to: My brother Lemuel Carradice
Favorite sports team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Pregame ritual: Listen to music, warm up with the team, play some soccer and volleyball, Juggle and hand-eye coordination warm ups, get dressed and stay focused.
Future plans: Go to university in the fall and study to become an accountant.
Emma Erickson
Position: Defense
Who you look up to: Lexi Erickson
Favorite sports team: International Falls Broncos
Pregame ritual: Listen to music, warm up with the other girls, stick handle and retape my sticks.
Future plans: Go to college to double major in computer science and teaching.
Tucker Hell
Position: Defense
Who you look up to: My parents, grandpa Roy and grandma Sharon
Favorite sports team: 1980 USA gold medal team
Pregame ritual: Subway with the boys
Future plans: Continue school.
Cooper Lavigne
Position: Right wing
Who you look up to: My dad
Favorite sports team: Buffalo Sabres
Pregame ritual: I tape my hockey stick before every game and eat Subway.
Future plans: I hope to play junior hockey.
Myles Mason
Position: Left wing
Who you look up to: My grandparents
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Wild
Pregame ritual: Tape my stick.
Future plans: Golf for Viterbo University and study criminal justice.
Mitchell Nemec
Position: Goalie
Who you look up to: I look up to all my family members. They’ve all set a great example and inspired me to always do my best.
Favorite sports team: Bemidji State Beavers
Pregame ritual: I first turn on music, then warm up with racquet balls to engage my reflexes and visualize plays to mentally prepare.
Future plans: Attend Bemidji State University to double major in health and physical education with a minor in coaching.
Joe Talmage
Position: Defenseman
Who you look up to: My brother
Favorite sports team: Boston Red Sox
Pregame ritual: Retape my stick and do a pregame handshake with Myles.
Future plans: Attend St. Scholastica to study physical therapy and also play baseball.
Brady Wicklund
Position: Center
Who you look up to: My grandpa
Favorite sports team: Edmonton Oilers
Pregame ritual: Tape my stick and listen to music.
Future plans: Continue to play hockey.