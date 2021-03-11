Naomi Carradice

Position: Goalie

Who you look up to: My brother Lemuel Carradice

Favorite sports team: Pittsburgh Penguins

Pregame ritual: Listen to music, warm up with the team, play some soccer and volleyball, Juggle and hand-eye coordination warm ups, get dressed and stay focused.

Future plans: Go to university in the fall and study to become an accountant.

Emma Erickson

Position: Defense

Who you look up to: Lexi Erickson

Favorite sports team: International Falls Broncos

Pregame ritual: Listen to music, warm up with the other girls, stick handle and retape my sticks.

Future plans: Go to college to double major in computer science and teaching.

Tucker Hell

Position: Defense

Who you look up to: My parents, grandpa Roy and grandma Sharon

Favorite sports team: 1980 USA gold medal team

Pregame ritual: Subway with the boys

Future plans: Continue school.

Cooper Lavigne

Position: Right wing

Who you look up to: My dad

Favorite sports team: Buffalo Sabres

Pregame ritual: I tape my hockey stick before every game and eat Subway.

Future plans: I hope to play junior hockey.

Myles Mason

Position: Left wing

Who you look up to: My grandparents

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Wild

Pregame ritual: Tape my stick.

Future plans: Golf for Viterbo University and study criminal justice.

Mitchell Nemec

Position: Goalie

Who you look up to: I look up to all my family members. They’ve all set a great example and inspired me to always do my best.

Favorite sports team: Bemidji State Beavers

Pregame ritual: I first turn on music, then warm up with racquet balls to engage my reflexes and visualize plays to mentally prepare.

Future plans: Attend Bemidji State University to double major in health and physical education with a minor in coaching.

Joe Talmage

Position: Defenseman

Who you look up to: My brother

Favorite sports team: Boston Red Sox

Pregame ritual: Retape my stick and do a pregame handshake with Myles.

Future plans: Attend St. Scholastica to study physical therapy and also play baseball.

Brady Wicklund

Position: Center

Who you look up to: My grandpa

Favorite sports team: Edmonton Oilers

Pregame ritual: Tape my stick and listen to music.

Future plans: Continue to play hockey.

